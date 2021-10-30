Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $127,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

