Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,714 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.