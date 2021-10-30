Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLCE stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.