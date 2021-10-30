Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

DQ traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,525. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.59% of Daqo New Energy worth $76,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.