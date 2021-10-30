Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DANOY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

