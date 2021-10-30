Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price target for the company.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

