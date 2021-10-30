Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $21.96

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $21.30. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 2,391 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

