DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

