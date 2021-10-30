Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

