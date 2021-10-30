CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,609.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $6,609.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

