CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

