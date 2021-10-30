CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.05. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

