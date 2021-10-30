CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CCPG stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.05. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
