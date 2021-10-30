CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.17 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and $1,917.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00101810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00423014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050107 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,955,661 coins and its circulating supply is 148,955,661 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

