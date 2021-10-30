CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

