Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.44.

CFR stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

