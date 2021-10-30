Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

