Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,607 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $943.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $876.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

