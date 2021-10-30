Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 25,683 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,268.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

NYSE TDY opened at $449.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.33 and a 200-day moving average of $434.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.58 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.