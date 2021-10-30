Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,399 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

