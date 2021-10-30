CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.76 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 170,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,033. CTS has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

