CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.73 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

CTO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

