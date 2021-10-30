CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 26,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

