CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of CSX worth $143,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.