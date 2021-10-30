CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,438.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $770,191.01 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00101996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00429224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.