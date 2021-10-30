CryptoBlades Price Up 13.5% This Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $13.63 or 0.00022142 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,827.41 or 1.00416316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.79 or 0.06986709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021902 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,954 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

