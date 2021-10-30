Crypto.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119.06 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $119.06 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

