Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CPTK opened at $9.72 on Friday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $326,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

