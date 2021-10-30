Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

