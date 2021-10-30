Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

