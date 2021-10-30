Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 389,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,718. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.