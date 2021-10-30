Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CIK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 389,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,718. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
