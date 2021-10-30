Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,765 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Waters worth $51,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $367.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.81 and its 200 day moving average is $357.00. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

