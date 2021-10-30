Credit Suisse AG Sells 62,833 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.61% of MasTec worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 29.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 426,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

