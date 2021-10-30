Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $59,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 69.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 260,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,900 shares of company stock worth $22,371,087. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

