Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $53,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. AXA S.A. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $216.33 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.