Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1,563.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

