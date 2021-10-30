Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 1,284,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,124. Covanta has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

