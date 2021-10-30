Covalent 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.03 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $57.44 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

