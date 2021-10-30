Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.730-$2.770 EPS.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

