Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Financial Survey

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 83.87%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.26 $13.82 million $0.12 52.75

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

