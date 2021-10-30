Corning (NYSE:GLW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has a $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.