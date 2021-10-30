Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. Corning has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

