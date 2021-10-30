Cormark Weighs in on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 39.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.24.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

