Cormark Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.83.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$73.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$45.90 and a 12-month high of C$75.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.01.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

