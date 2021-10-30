Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

EQX stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.46.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.