Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 765 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

