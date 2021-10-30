Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $98,808,000 after buying an additional 115,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

