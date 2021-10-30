Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

