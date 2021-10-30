Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 375 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $186.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.