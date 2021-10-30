Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $274.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,798 shares of company stock worth $61,771,583 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

