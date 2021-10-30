Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 107 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $717.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $279.50 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

